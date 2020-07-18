All apartments in Springfield
719 1/2 Rice St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

719 1/2 Rice St

719 1/2 Rice St · (937) 688-4304
Location

719 1/2 Rice St, Springfield, OH 45505

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 719 1/2 Rice St · Avail. now

$395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
One bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. - One bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield.

Tenant pays, gas and electric. Water and trash is paid.

This is a nonsmoking unit.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property.

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management
after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact our office for a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 1/2 Rice St have any available units?
719 1/2 Rice St has a unit available for $395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 719 1/2 Rice St currently offering any rent specials?
719 1/2 Rice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 1/2 Rice St pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 1/2 Rice St is pet friendly.
Does 719 1/2 Rice St offer parking?
No, 719 1/2 Rice St does not offer parking.
Does 719 1/2 Rice St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 1/2 Rice St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 1/2 Rice St have a pool?
No, 719 1/2 Rice St does not have a pool.
Does 719 1/2 Rice St have accessible units?
No, 719 1/2 Rice St does not have accessible units.
Does 719 1/2 Rice St have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 1/2 Rice St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 1/2 Rice St have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 1/2 Rice St does not have units with air conditioning.
