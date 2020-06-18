All apartments in Springfield
350 Upper Valley Pike-R
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

350 Upper Valley Pike-R

350 Upper Valley Pike · (937) 688-4304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

350 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OH 45504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 350 Upper Valley Pike-R · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield.

Resident is responsible for electric and trash- the property is all electric & is on a well.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact our office for a showing!

(RLNE5668642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R have any available units?
350 Upper Valley Pike-R has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 350 Upper Valley Pike-R currently offering any rent specials?
350 Upper Valley Pike-R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Upper Valley Pike-R pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R is pet friendly.
Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R offer parking?
No, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R does not offer parking.
Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R have a pool?
No, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R does not have a pool.
Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R have accessible units?
No, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Upper Valley Pike-R have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Upper Valley Pike-R does not have units with air conditioning.
