Home
/
Springfield, OH
/
2844 Red Coach Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

2844 Red Coach Dr

2844 Red Coach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2844 Red Coach Drive, Springfield, OH 45503
Greenlawn Village

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
One bedroom, one bathroom Apartment in Springfield. - One bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Springfield.

Resident is responsible for electric.

This is a non-smoking unit

Section 8 is not accepted at this property

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Pets are permitted at this property (1 dog limit) with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact our office for a showing!

(RLNE2761068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

