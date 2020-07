Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly elevator business center coffee bar online portal pool table

Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this pet-friendly community offers maintenance-free living close to South Daytons major employers Lexis Nexis, Teradata, Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and Kettering Physicians Network.