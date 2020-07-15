/
3 bedroom apartments
40 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Lebanon, OH
5573 Windsor Court
5573 Windsor Court, South Lebanon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of South Lebanon
1076 Weeping Willow Lane
1076 Weeping Willow Ln, Warren County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
5729 Pepperridge Ct Maineville Oh 45039-7274
5729 Pepperridge Court, Warren County, OH
Great open floor plan with large family room and equipped kitchen. Relaxing front porch and nice flat low-maintenance fenced-in rear yard. Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of South Lebanon
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Landen
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
6817 Lady Abigail Drive
6817 Lady Abigail Dr, Mason, OH
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new house in Mason. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.
3860 Elter Lane
3860 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
RARE and gorgeous sun-filled end unit 3-bedroom townhouse with 2-car garage & basement! Newer carpet in bedrooms! Gas fireplace, cute kitchen with breakfast nook and walkout to patio and treed views.
7883 Yellowwood Drive
7883 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
Spacious over 3500sf living area single family home in White Blossom community on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, hardwood floors,large private backyard, finished basement. Move in ready!
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner
Landen
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.
Latitude at Deerfield Crossing I & II
5265 Natorp Blvd, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1851 sqft
Luxury Condo 3-bedroom unit for rent with a big living room. Bedrooms and Living Room all have amazing lake views. 2.5 bathrooms, total 1851 sqft.
7891 Yellowwood Drive
7891 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
Spacious almost 4000sf living area in White Blossom community. Two story on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, 42 cabinets, 2 story family room,hard wood floors, 2nd floor bonus room. Owner/agent.
Results within 10 miles of South Lebanon
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1762 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1373 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,056
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
