All apartments in South Bloomfield
Find more places like 29 Bazler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bloomfield, OH
/
29 Bazler Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29 Bazler Lane

29 Bazler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29 Bazler Lane, South Bloomfield, OH 43103

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in South Bloomfield, OH. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Bazler Lane have any available units?
29 Bazler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bloomfield, OH.
What amenities does 29 Bazler Lane have?
Some of 29 Bazler Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Bazler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29 Bazler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Bazler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Bazler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 29 Bazler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29 Bazler Lane offers parking.
Does 29 Bazler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Bazler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Bazler Lane have a pool?
No, 29 Bazler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29 Bazler Lane have accessible units?
No, 29 Bazler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Bazler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Bazler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Bazler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Bazler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHBlacklick Estates, OHLincoln Village, OHUpper Arlington, OHLondon, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus