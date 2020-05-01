12 Bloomfield Hills Dr

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 257976
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home near Route 23 & Ashville, OH. Bedrooms are upstairs. Rent & Association fees: $1365/month; $1200 Security Deposit; Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, electric, gas utilities. Teays Valley School; 10 minutes to Circleville; 20 minutes to I-270; View pictures and apply at https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252709.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257976
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5691108)