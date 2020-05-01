All apartments in South Bloomfield
Find more places like 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bloomfield, OH
/
12 Bloomfield Hills Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

12 Bloomfield Hills Dr

12 Bloomfield Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12 Bloomfield Hills Drive, South Bloomfield, OH 43103

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 257976

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home near Route 23 & Ashville, OH. Bedrooms are upstairs. Rent & Association fees: $1365/month; $1200 Security Deposit; Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, electric, gas utilities. Teays Valley School; 10 minutes to Circleville; 20 minutes to I-270; View pictures and apply at https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252709.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257976
Property Id 257976

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5691108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have any available units?
12 Bloomfield Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bloomfield, OH.
What amenities does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have?
Some of 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bloomfield Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bloomfield.
Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bloomfield Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHBlacklick Estates, OHLincoln Village, OHUpper Arlington, OHLondon, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus