Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking garage guest parking accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard key fob access nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.



Upstairs at Van Aken is more than just a place to live – it’s a way of life, where your front yard is an eclectic gathering of local shopkeepers, artisans and James Beard Award-winning chefs. Walk out your front door into the heart of Shaker Heights, Ohio and find yourself immersed in a community unlike any other; where historic charm and modern wonder come together, just like the people who live here. Upstairs at Van Aken is redefining apartment home living – whether you’re just settling into your own place or you’re ready to downsize without compromise, it’s time to define your kind of city living, where the true amenity is the way living here makes you feel.