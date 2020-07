Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access trash valet

Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square. Whether it's a studio, one-bedroom or newly renovated two-bedroom suite, you can find a space that speaks to you at a price that fits your budget. Just one block away is Shaker Square with easy access to the RTA so you can get to where you're going on time. Enjoy amazing in-unit and community amenities with old-world charm all at The Vista at Shaker Square!