Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Green grass and a brick facade welcome you to Moreland Manor Apartments. Our affordable Shaker Heights, OH, apartments are equipped with everything you need to live well in the Lee-Van Aken area.



Available in one and two bedroom suites, the apartments for rent at Moreland Manor are quiet and secluded for your comfort. For further peace of mind, we feature secure-access entry. Inside each of our homes you will find a spacious floor plan with modern kitchen. We supply a refrigerator, dishwasher, and range.