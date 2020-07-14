Amenities
Green grass and a brick facade welcome you to Moreland Manor Apartments. Our affordable Shaker Heights, OH, apartments are equipped with everything you need to live well in the Lee-Van Aken area.
Available in one and two bedroom suites, the apartments for rent at Moreland Manor are quiet and secluded for your comfort. For further peace of mind, we feature secure-access entry. Inside each of our homes you will find a spacious floor plan with modern kitchen. We supply a refrigerator, dishwasher, and range.