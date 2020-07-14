All apartments in Shaker Heights
Moreland Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Moreland Manor

15715 Van Aken Boulevard · (919) 346-3875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Moreland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moreland Manor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Green grass and a brick facade welcome you to Moreland Manor Apartments. Our affordable Shaker Heights, OH, apartments are equipped with everything you need to live well in the Lee-Van Aken area.

Available in one and two bedroom suites, the apartments for rent at Moreland Manor are quiet and secluded for your comfort. For further peace of mind, we feature secure-access entry. Inside each of our homes you will find a spacious floor plan with modern kitchen. We supply a refrigerator, dishwasher, and range.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100-One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carport: $45/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moreland Manor have any available units?
Moreland Manor has 10 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Moreland Manor have?
Some of Moreland Manor's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moreland Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Moreland Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moreland Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Moreland Manor is pet friendly.
Does Moreland Manor offer parking?
Yes, Moreland Manor offers parking.
Does Moreland Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Moreland Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Moreland Manor have a pool?
No, Moreland Manor does not have a pool.
Does Moreland Manor have accessible units?
No, Moreland Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Moreland Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moreland Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Moreland Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Moreland Manor has units with air conditioning.
