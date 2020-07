Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal playground tennis court

Colton House and Golfview Apartments, of Aristocrat, offer lots of old world charm with modern conveniences in beautiful, historic Shaker Heights, Ohio. Located just minutes from Van Aken shopping plaza, we have what you're looking for; a quaint upscale community that offers the perfect location and an affordable luxury you just can't refuse. Our spacious and elegant suites offer all the comforts of home. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Colton House and Golfview Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Call us to schedule a tour today!