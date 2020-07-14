Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments internet access online portal playground

Location, Community, Quality Living...It Starts Here!



At Fairway-Marchmont Terrace, located in Shaker Heights, Ohio, we offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes to suit any lifestyle. Each of our apartments come with fully equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, and more. Our pet-friendly community also features many amenities including on-site laundry facilities, short-term lease options, ample, parking and more. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Fairway-Marchmont Terrace. We provide easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Our location is near many dining, shopping, and entertainment options in the Shaker Heights area. Be sure to ask us about our Police, Fire, Military, and Preferred Employer program. Call us to schedule a tour and find out why Fairway-Marchmont Terrace is the next place you will want to call home.