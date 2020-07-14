All apartments in Shaker Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Fairway-Marchmont Terrace

3310 Warrensville Center Road · (562) 521-9724
Location

3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Mercer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F308 · Avail. Sep 7

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F410 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit F110 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit F104 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway-Marchmont Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Location, Community, Quality Living...It Starts Here!

At Fairway-Marchmont Terrace, located in Shaker Heights, Ohio, we offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes to suit any lifestyle. Each of our apartments come with fully equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, and more. Our pet-friendly community also features many amenities including on-site laundry facilities, short-term lease options, ample, parking and more. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Fairway-Marchmont Terrace. We provide easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Our location is near many dining, shopping, and entertainment options in the Shaker Heights area. Be sure to ask us about our Police, Fire, Military, and Preferred Employer program. Call us to schedule a tour and find out why Fairway-Marchmont Terrace is the next place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Parking garage available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have any available units?
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace has 5 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have?
Some of Fairway-Marchmont Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway-Marchmont Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway-Marchmont Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace offers parking.
Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have a pool?
No, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have accessible units?
No, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairway-Marchmont Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairway-Marchmont Terrace has units with air conditioning.
