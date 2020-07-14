Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking playground elevator

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse playground tennis court

Welcome home to The Aristocrat communities! Our communities include Aristocrat, Fairway-Marchmont, Colton House, Golf View and Moreland Manor. We're located in the heart of Shaker Heights where living is affordable! We have a variety of eclectic 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans are available for rent. Enjoy living showcased by spacious rooms and incredible views.



You are only moments from fine dining, fabulous shopping, Shaker Square, the Chagrin business district, Rapid Transit, hospitals and universities. Only a few steps to major buildings as well as I-271 and I-480. Also located nearby: Shaker Heights Country Club, Canterbury Golf Club, Highland Park Golf Course, John Carroll University, University School, South Pointe Hospital, Shaker Heights Recreation Department, J Pistone Market, Shaker Lakes Park, Shaker Plaza, Van Aken Center, Walgreens, Whirlyball, Tradeshow Multimedia, Inc., Golf Dome & Fun'n'Stuff.

