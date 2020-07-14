All apartments in Shaker Heights
Colton House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Colton House

20875 Chagrin Boulevard · (833) 702-2979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit GM310 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit GM303 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit GM312 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH25-5 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit CH75-3 · Avail. Sep 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit CH75-6 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colton House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
playground
tennis court
Welcome home to The Aristocrat communities! Our communities include Aristocrat, Fairway-Marchmont, Colton House, Golf View and Moreland Manor. We're located in the heart of Shaker Heights where living is affordable! We have a variety of eclectic 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans are available for rent. Enjoy living showcased by spacious rooms and incredible views.\n\nYou are only moments from fine dining, fabulous shopping, Shaker Square, the Chagrin business district, Rapid Transit, hospitals and universities. Only a few steps to major buildings as well as I-271 and I-480. Also located nearby: Shaker Heights Country Club, Canterbury Golf Club, Highland Park Golf Course, John Carroll University, University School, South Pointe Hospital, Shaker Heights Recreation Department, J Pistone Market, Shaker Lakes Park, Shaker Plaza, Van Aken Center, Walgreens, Whirlyball, Tradeshow Multimedia, Inc., Golf Dome & Fun'n'Stuff.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colton House have any available units?
Colton House has 30 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colton House have?
Some of Colton House's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colton House currently offering any rent specials?
Colton House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colton House pet-friendly?
Yes, Colton House is pet friendly.
Does Colton House offer parking?
Yes, Colton House offers parking.
Does Colton House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colton House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colton House have a pool?
No, Colton House does not have a pool.
Does Colton House have accessible units?
No, Colton House does not have accessible units.
Does Colton House have units with dishwashers?
No, Colton House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Colton House have units with air conditioning?
No, Colton House does not have units with air conditioning.
