furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Shaker Heights, OH
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Results within 1 mile of Shaker Heights
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
2257 Rexwood
2257 Rexwood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Renovated two bedroom furnished unit. Full kitchen, wifi and cable included.
Results within 5 miles of Shaker Heights
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Glenville
1 Unit Available
10621 Ashbury Ave
10621 Ashbury Avenue, Cleveland, OH
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2188 sqft
The home has been completely remodeled in each room! Brand new kitchen! Brand new bathrooms! Six beds in total! This house comes fully furnished too with TV and WIFI! Just bring your clothes! Walking distance to CWRU, University Hospital, The
Hough
1 Unit Available
8316 Chester Pky
8316 Chester Parkway, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1854 sqft
Sought after FURNISHED townhome in the heart of University Circle. Lovely three bedroom townhouse has so much you will enjoy! Relax in the spacious living room bathed in light, and featuring a fireplace for warming up to on those cool evenings...
1 Unit Available
2784 Euclid Heights Blvd
2784 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
This furnished unit has central air and thermal windows. A locker/closet is included.
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2707 Lancashire Rd
2707 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
Welcome to 2707 Lancashire Rd in beautiful Coventry Village. Close to all your favorite spots on Coventry Rd, Little Italy, and University Circle. Enjoy the hottest spots in Cleveland just minutes away from this amazing condo.
Glenville
1 Unit Available
11605 Beulah Ave
11605 Beulah Avenue, Cleveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nice Housing Near Cleveland Clinic, CWRU, UH - Property Id: 300547 Cozy 5 bedroom house, newly renovated. Rent by room options available, ideal for professionals and college students attending or working at the local colleges and hospitals.
Results within 10 miles of Shaker Heights
Warehouse District
47 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Gateway District
9 Units Available
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,765
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Avenue District
3 Units Available
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2222 Detroit Ave
2222 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4618 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates.
The Allotment
1 Unit Available
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3646 Bailey Ave
3646 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Bailey Furnished Airbnb Rental - Property Id: 257810 3 bed, 1 bath single family house Completely renovated Granite countertops Fully furnished 3 queen beds In suite washer and dryer All utilities included Fenced in yard In the heart of Ohio
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2828 York Ave
2828 York Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
York Furnished Short Term AirBnb - Property Id: 254496 Completely renovated, FURNISHED single family home in the heart of Ohio City.
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
7539 Father Frascati - 1
7539 Father Frascati Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2300 sqft
THE Edgewater Luxury Collection of Battery Park! This stunning townhome which features soaring lake and city views in an amazing location.
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down
1341 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
900 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, (Downstairs Unit) is available in Cleveland's desirable Gordon Square Arts District.
