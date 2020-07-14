Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court carport courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome home to The Aristocrat communities! Our communities include Aristocrat, Fairway-Marchmont, Colton House, Golf View and Moreland Manor. We're located in the heart of Shaker Heights where living is affordable! We have a variety of eclectic 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans are available for rent. Enjoy living showcased by spacious rooms and incredible views.



You are only moments from fine dining, fabulous shopping, Shaker Square, the Chagrin business district, Rapid Transit, hospitals and universities. Only a few steps to major buildings as well as I-271 and I-480. Also located nearby: Shaker Heights Country Club, Canterbury Golf Club, Highland Park Golf Course, John Carroll University, University School, South Pointe Hospital, Shaker Heights Recreation Department, J Pistone Market, Shaker Lakes Park, Shaker Plaza, Van Aken Center, Walgreens, Whirlyball, Tradeshow Multimedia, Inc., Golf Dome & Fun'n'Stuff.



Availability is limited, so CALL TODAY!