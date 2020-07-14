All apartments in Shaker Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Aristocrat Communities

3311 Warrensville Center Rd · (833) 988-4286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Mercer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F308 · Avail. Sep 7

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit GM208 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit GM310 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F410 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit F110 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit CH45-1 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aristocrat Communities.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to The Aristocrat communities! Our communities include Aristocrat, Fairway-Marchmont, Colton House, Golf View and Moreland Manor. We're located in the heart of Shaker Heights where living is affordable! We have a variety of eclectic 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans are available for rent. Enjoy living showcased by spacious rooms and incredible views.

You are only moments from fine dining, fabulous shopping, Shaker Square, the Chagrin business district, Rapid Transit, hospitals and universities. Only a few steps to major buildings as well as I-271 and I-480. Also located nearby: Shaker Heights Country Club, Canterbury Golf Club, Highland Park Golf Course, John Carroll University, University School, South Pointe Hospital, Shaker Heights Recreation Department, J Pistone Market, Shaker Lakes Park, Shaker Plaza, Van Aken Center, Walgreens, Whirlyball, Tradeshow Multimedia, Inc., Golf Dome & Fun'n'Stuff.

Availability is limited, so CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Additional: Gas: Charged on during the winter months (Oct - April) which shall be metered/measured individually and billed. Electric: Resident is responsible for this service, which shall be metered/measured individually and billed to Resident under Resident's name. Rubs: * Water / Sewer - RUBS - BV116284. * Trash- Flat $5.00. * Admin Fee -$ 3.25 Resident paid, $0.00 Owner paid. * CAPS - Based on # of Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom - $30; 2 Bedrooms - $40; 3 Bedrooms - $45. Pest Fee: Flat $ 2
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 35lbs
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aristocrat Communities have any available units?
Aristocrat Communities has 13 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aristocrat Communities have?
Some of Aristocrat Communities's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aristocrat Communities currently offering any rent specials?
Aristocrat Communities is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aristocrat Communities pet-friendly?
Yes, Aristocrat Communities is pet friendly.
Does Aristocrat Communities offer parking?
Yes, Aristocrat Communities offers parking.
Does Aristocrat Communities have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aristocrat Communities does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aristocrat Communities have a pool?
No, Aristocrat Communities does not have a pool.
Does Aristocrat Communities have accessible units?
Yes, Aristocrat Communities has accessible units.
Does Aristocrat Communities have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aristocrat Communities has units with dishwashers.
Does Aristocrat Communities have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aristocrat Communities has units with air conditioning.
