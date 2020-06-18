All apartments in Shaker Heights
3709 Chelton Road

3709 Chelton Road · (216) 410-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3709 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Moreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3709 Chelton Road · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Shaker Heights | Gorgeous! - Rental Terms:
- Available Immediately
- Rental Amount = $1,150.00/mo
- Security Deposit = $1,150.00
- Application Fee = $25.00 per applicant.
- Pets Welcome! $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month for all pets. (Some breed restrictions pertain)
- Leasing Agent - William Bambrick - (216) 410-5899 | william.b@smartland.com

*NOTICE*: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.

This gorgeous Colonial for rent has been completely renovated inside and out. The home features 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and offers approximately 1,440 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 4,920 square feet. Living room with brand new flooring, fresh paint, and a beautiful decorative fireplace sitting in front of a bluish accent wall. Formal dining room with new flooring, new lighting, and a bluish accent wall. Entirely updated kitchen with new flooring, new built0n cabinets, new lighting, and new stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large and open family room with new flooring, new lighting, and sliding glass doors leading to the back. 3 of the 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd-floor each with new flooring, a new ceiling fan/light, and a closet. Also, located on the 2nd-floor is the updated full bathroom. The entire 3rd-floor features the 4th bedroom with new flooring, new lighting, and a closet. Lastly, the home has a partially finished basement with a 2nd decorative fireplace, a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, and a detached 2 car garage. This gorgeous Colonial for rent is located in the City of Shaker Heights, Ohio

(RLNE5692990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Chelton Road have any available units?
3709 Chelton Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3709 Chelton Road have?
Some of 3709 Chelton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Chelton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Chelton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Chelton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Chelton Road is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Chelton Road offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Chelton Road does offer parking.
Does 3709 Chelton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Chelton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Chelton Road have a pool?
No, 3709 Chelton Road does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Chelton Road have accessible units?
No, 3709 Chelton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Chelton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Chelton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Chelton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Chelton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
