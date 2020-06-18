3709 Chelton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Shaker Heights | Gorgeous! - Rental Terms:

- Available Immediately

- Rental Amount = $1,150.00/mo

- Security Deposit = $1,150.00

- Application Fee = $25.00 per applicant.

- Pets Welcome! $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month for all pets. (Some breed restrictions pertain)

- Leasing Agent - William Bambrick - (216) 410-5899 | william.b@smartland.com



*NOTICE*: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.



This gorgeous Colonial for rent has been completely renovated inside and out. The home features 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and offers approximately 1,440 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 4,920 square feet. Living room with brand new flooring, fresh paint, and a beautiful decorative fireplace sitting in front of a bluish accent wall. Formal dining room with new flooring, new lighting, and a bluish accent wall. Entirely updated kitchen with new flooring, new built0n cabinets, new lighting, and new stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large and open family room with new flooring, new lighting, and sliding glass doors leading to the back. 3 of the 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd-floor each with new flooring, a new ceiling fan/light, and a closet. Also, located on the 2nd-floor is the updated full bathroom. The entire 3rd-floor features the 4th bedroom with new flooring, new lighting, and a closet. Lastly, the home has a partially finished basement with a 2nd decorative fireplace, a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, and a detached 2 car garage. This gorgeous Colonial for rent is located in the City of Shaker Heights, Ohio



(RLNE5692990)