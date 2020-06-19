3701 Palmerston Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring. The first floor features the formal living room w/wood burning fireplace, formal dining room including a built-in china hutch, the light kitchen with white tile w/black accent, 2 bedrooms - one with a small deck overlooking the fenced back yard & a full bathroom w/nice tile on the main floor. The second level of the suite features a central sitting area (other in room remarks), 2 bedrooms, an office and large bathroom. Other amenities include ceiling fans & 2 ac window units, fenced back yard, garage dr opener. Owner pays water, sewer, lawn care & drive way snow removal. May consider a small pet. Call for details. Prospective tenant must have good verifiable income, credit/ability to pay, No Sec. 8.