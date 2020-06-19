All apartments in Shaker Heights
Find more places like 3701 Palmerston Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shaker Heights, OH
/
3701 Palmerston Rd
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:22 PM

3701 Palmerston Rd

3701 Palmerston Road · (216) 337-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shaker Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Lomond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit Upper Suite · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring. The first floor features the formal living room w/wood burning fireplace, formal dining room including a built-in china hutch, the light kitchen with white tile w/black accent, 2 bedrooms - one with a small deck overlooking the fenced back yard & a full bathroom w/nice tile on the main floor. The second level of the suite features a central sitting area (other in room remarks), 2 bedrooms, an office and large bathroom. Other amenities include ceiling fans & 2 ac window units, fenced back yard, garage dr opener. Owner pays water, sewer, lawn care & drive way snow removal. May consider a small pet. Call for details. Prospective tenant must have good verifiable income, credit/ability to pay, No Sec. 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Palmerston Rd have any available units?
3701 Palmerston Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3701 Palmerston Rd have?
Some of 3701 Palmerston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Palmerston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Palmerston Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Palmerston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Palmerston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Palmerston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Palmerston Rd does offer parking.
Does 3701 Palmerston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Palmerston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Palmerston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Palmerston Rd has a pool.
Does 3701 Palmerston Rd have accessible units?
No, 3701 Palmerston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Palmerston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Palmerston Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Palmerston Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3701 Palmerston Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3701 Palmerston Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Shaker Heights 1 BedroomsShaker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Shaker Heights Apartments with ParkingShaker Heights Pet Friendly Places
Shaker Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mercer
Moreland

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity