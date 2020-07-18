3460 Lynnfield Road

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Shaker Heights, OH. The home is on a corner lot and is a part of a duplex, but not your average duplex. The home is a side by side and is 3 stories. The basement has a washer and dryer, the 1st floor has the kitchen, side entrance, front door entrance, living room and dining room, the 2nd floor has a bathroom, the primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms and the 3rd floor has a bedroom, a bathroom and storage room. Water, lawn care and snow removal included. Access to a 2 car garage and 1 additional parking spot in the driveway.