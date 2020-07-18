All apartments in Shaker Heights
Find more places like 3460 Lynnfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shaker Heights, OH
/
3460 Lynnfield Road
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

3460 Lynnfield Road

3460 Lynnfield Road · (216) 470-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shaker Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3460 Lynnfield Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Lomond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Shaker Heights, OH. The home is on a corner lot and is a part of a duplex, but not your average duplex. The home is a side by side and is 3 stories. The basement has a washer and dryer, the 1st floor has the kitchen, side entrance, front door entrance, living room and dining room, the 2nd floor has a bathroom, the primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms and the 3rd floor has a bedroom, a bathroom and storage room. Water, lawn care and snow removal included. Access to a 2 car garage and 1 additional parking spot in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Lynnfield Road have any available units?
3460 Lynnfield Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3460 Lynnfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Lynnfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Lynnfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Lynnfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 3460 Lynnfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Lynnfield Road offers parking.
Does 3460 Lynnfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 Lynnfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Lynnfield Road have a pool?
No, 3460 Lynnfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Lynnfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3460 Lynnfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Lynnfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 Lynnfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 Lynnfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3460 Lynnfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3460 Lynnfield Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Fairhill Gardens
12850 Fairhill Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Shaker Heights 1 BedroomsShaker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Shaker Heights Apartments with ParkingShaker Heights Pet Friendly Places
Shaker Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OH
Mayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mercer
Moreland

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity