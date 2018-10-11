Rent Calculator
All apartments in Shaker Heights
Find more places like 3298 Milverton Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Shaker Heights, OH
/
3298 Milverton Road - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3298 Milverton Road - 1
3298 Milverton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shaker Heights
See all
Moreland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3298 Milverton Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Moreland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 have any available units?
3298 Milverton Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shaker Heights, OH
.
Is 3298 Milverton Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3298 Milverton Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3298 Milverton Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights
.
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3298 Milverton Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3298 Milverton Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
