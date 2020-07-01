All apartments in Reynoldsburg
8470 Papillon Avenue

Location

8470 Papillon Avenue, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Taylor Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8470 Papillon Avenue have any available units?
8470 Papillon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
Is 8470 Papillon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8470 Papillon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 Papillon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8470 Papillon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8470 Papillon Avenue offer parking?
No, 8470 Papillon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8470 Papillon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8470 Papillon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 Papillon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8470 Papillon Avenue has a pool.
Does 8470 Papillon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8470 Papillon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 Papillon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8470 Papillon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8470 Papillon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8470 Papillon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

