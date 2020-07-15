Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished bathtub extra storage oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving accessible bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking new construction online portal smoke-free community

A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.



The one- and two-bedroom apartments at Powell Crossing are equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, central air conditioning, spacious closets, and a washer and dryer. The pet-friendly community is within walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants and more. If the great location and brand new modern apartments aren’t enough, you’ll love the dedicated management team here to help make Powell Crossing a place you love to call home.



With 24-hour emergency maintenance, flexible lease terms and online rent payment—you can kick back and relax while enjoying the convenience of apartment living combined with the quaint, small-town feel of Powell.