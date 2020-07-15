Powell Crossing

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per apartment
Deposit: $0-$550 based on screening results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Max 2 dogs total; Combined max weight of 80 lbs for all pets at expected adult weight, breed restrictions include: Pit bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies, and Alaskan Malamutes; fish tanks - 40 gallon max, 1st floor only