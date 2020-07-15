All apartments in Powell
Find more places like Powell Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powell, OH
/
Powell Crossing
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Powell Crossing

147 West Olentangy Street · (614) 860-5536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Powell
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-143 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit M-46 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-46 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit I-137 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit K-137 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Powell Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
accessible
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments at Powell Crossing are equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, central air conditioning, spacious closets, and a washer and dryer. The pet-friendly community is within walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants and more. If the great location and brand new modern apartments aren’t enough, you’ll love the dedicated management team here to help make Powell Crossing a place you love to call home.

With 24-hour emergency maintenance, flexible lease terms and online rent payment—you can kick back and relax while enjoying the convenience of apartment living combined with the quaint, small-town feel of Powell.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per apartment
Deposit: $0-$550 based on screening results
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Max 2 dogs total; Combined max weight of 80 lbs for all pets at expected adult weight, breed restrictions include: Pit bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies, and Alaskan Malamutes; fish tanks - 40 gallon max, 1st floor only
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Open Lot & Detached Garage are optional at $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Powell Crossing have any available units?
Powell Crossing has 5 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Powell Crossing have?
Some of Powell Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Powell Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Powell Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Powell Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Powell Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Powell Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Powell Crossing offers parking.
Does Powell Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Powell Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Powell Crossing have a pool?
No, Powell Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Powell Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Powell Crossing has accessible units.
Does Powell Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Powell Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Powell Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Powell Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Powell Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powell 1 BedroomsPowell 2 Bedrooms
Powell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPowell Accessible Apartments
Powell Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
London, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity