Powell, OH
8503 Coldwater Drive
8503 Coldwater Drive

Location

8503 Coldwater Drive, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Shows like new. 4 large bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with island. Owner requires at least a one year lease and would prefer longer. Tenant responsible for utilities. Lawn care is provided. Golf course lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Coldwater Drive have any available units?
8503 Coldwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 8503 Coldwater Drive have?
Some of 8503 Coldwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Coldwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Coldwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Coldwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8503 Coldwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powell.
Does 8503 Coldwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Coldwater Drive offers parking.
Does 8503 Coldwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Coldwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Coldwater Drive have a pool?
No, 8503 Coldwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Coldwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 8503 Coldwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Coldwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8503 Coldwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8503 Coldwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8503 Coldwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
