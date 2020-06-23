8503 Coldwater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Shows like new. 4 large bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with island. Owner requires at least a one year lease and would prefer longer. Tenant responsible for utilities. Lawn care is provided. Golf course lot.