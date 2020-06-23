8503 Coldwater Drive

Shows like new. 4 large bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with island. Owner requires at least a one year lease and would prefer longer. Tenant responsible for utilities. Lawn care is provided. Golf course lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
