Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

792 Bovee Lane

792 Bovee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

792 Bovee Lane, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, February 11th and receive 30 days rent free!

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bathrooms two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features a traditional layout with a living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the garage and the screened-in porch. On the second floor, we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes carpeted entertainment room, recreation room, a half bath and unfinished storage space.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Do not miss your chance to secure this property!

Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Bovee Lane have any available units?
792 Bovee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 792 Bovee Lane have?
Some of 792 Bovee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Bovee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
792 Bovee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Bovee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Bovee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 792 Bovee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 792 Bovee Lane offers parking.
Does 792 Bovee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Bovee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Bovee Lane have a pool?
No, 792 Bovee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 792 Bovee Lane have accessible units?
No, 792 Bovee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Bovee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Bovee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Bovee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 792 Bovee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
