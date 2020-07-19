792 Bovee Lane

Amenities

Sign a lease by Monday, February 11th and receive 30 days rent free!



This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bathrooms two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a traditional layout with a living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the garage and the screened-in porch. On the second floor, we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes carpeted entertainment room, recreation room, a half bath and unfinished storage space.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Do not miss your chance to secure this property!



Do not miss your chance to secure this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



