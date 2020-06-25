723 Bovee Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District.



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a traditional layout with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace), a half bath, an office, laundry hookups, and access to the garage and patio. On the second floor, we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The partially finished basement has plenty of storage space.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.