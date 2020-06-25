All apartments in Powell
Last updated January 14 2020 at 3:38 AM

723 Bovee Lane

723 Bovee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

723 Bovee Lane, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District.

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features a traditional layout with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace), a half bath, an office, laundry hookups, and access to the garage and patio. On the second floor, we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The partially finished basement has plenty of storage space.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

