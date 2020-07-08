All apartments in Powell
24 Fawn Meadow Ct

24 Fawn Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Fawn Meadow Court, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Condo on Seldom Seen / Liberty Rd Powell OH - Property Id: 269751

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269751
Property Id 269751

(RLNE5737977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have any available units?
24 Fawn Meadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have?
Some of 24 Fawn Meadow Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Fawn Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24 Fawn Meadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Fawn Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct offer parking?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

