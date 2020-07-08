Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Powell
Find more places like 24 Fawn Meadow Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Powell, OH
/
24 Fawn Meadow Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 Fawn Meadow Ct
24 Fawn Meadow Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
24 Fawn Meadow Court, Powell, OH 43065
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Condo on Seldom Seen / Liberty Rd Powell OH - Property Id: 269751
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269751
Property Id 269751
(RLNE5737977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have any available units?
24 Fawn Meadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powell, OH
.
What amenities does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have?
Some of 24 Fawn Meadow Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24 Fawn Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24 Fawn Meadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Fawn Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct offer parking?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Fawn Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Fawn Meadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Similar Pages
Powell 1 Bedrooms
Powell 2 Bedrooms
Powell Accessible Apartments
Powell Apartments with Balcony
Powell Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
New Albany, OH
Marion, OH
Worthington, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
London, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Ontario, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sunbury, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Urbana, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
North Central State College
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University