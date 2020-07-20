207 Woodedge Circle West

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Olentangy Ridge neighborhood of Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District.



This home's first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace), a half bath, and access to the garage and deck.

All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.



The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.