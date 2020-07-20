All apartments in Powell
Last updated June 28 2020 at 4:40 AM

207 Woodedge Circle West

207 Woodedge Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

207 Woodedge Circle West, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Olentangy Ridge neighborhood of Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District.

This home's first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace), a half bath, and access to the garage and deck.
All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.

The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Woodedge Circle West have any available units?
207 Woodedge Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 207 Woodedge Circle West have?
Some of 207 Woodedge Circle West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Woodedge Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
207 Woodedge Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Woodedge Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Woodedge Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 207 Woodedge Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 207 Woodedge Circle West offers parking.
Does 207 Woodedge Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Woodedge Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Woodedge Circle West have a pool?
No, 207 Woodedge Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 207 Woodedge Circle West have accessible units?
No, 207 Woodedge Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Woodedge Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Woodedge Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Woodedge Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Woodedge Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.
