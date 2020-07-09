34 Lightning Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/31/20 DESCRIPTION

MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- Luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage. A beautiful place to live! We are located just north of I-76 on the west side of St. Rt. 43 off of Sanctuary View Drive. From I-76 take St. Rt. 43 north about 1/4 mile, take a left onto Sanctuary View Drive. Follow Sanctuary View Drive about 1/2 mile, units are located on the left. Sanctuary View Drive runs in between Salsitas Mexican Restaurant and the Holiday Inn Express. (Sanctuary View Drive is north of I-76 and South of Howe Road.) Evening and weekend appointments are available.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/34-lightning-ln-kent-oh-44240-usa/db1da622-9fa9-45a9-aff1-e23e6741af43



(RLNE5468216)