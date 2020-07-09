All apartments in Portage County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:57 PM

34 Lightning Lane

34 Lightning Lane · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34 Lightning Lane, Portage County, OH 44240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1290 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,290

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/31/20 DESCRIPTION
MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- Luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage. A beautiful place to live! We are located just north of I-76 on the west side of St. Rt. 43 off of Sanctuary View Drive. From I-76 take St. Rt. 43 north about 1/4 mile, take a left onto Sanctuary View Drive. Follow Sanctuary View Drive about 1/2 mile, units are located on the left. Sanctuary View Drive runs in between Salsitas Mexican Restaurant and the Holiday Inn Express. (Sanctuary View Drive is north of I-76 and South of Howe Road.) Evening and weekend appointments are available.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/34-lightning-ln-kent-oh-44240-usa/db1da622-9fa9-45a9-aff1-e23e6741af43

(RLNE5468216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Lightning Lane have any available units?
34 Lightning Lane has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34 Lightning Lane currently offering any rent specials?
34 Lightning Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Lightning Lane pet-friendly?
No, 34 Lightning Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portage County.
Does 34 Lightning Lane offer parking?
Yes, 34 Lightning Lane offers parking.
Does 34 Lightning Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Lightning Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Lightning Lane have a pool?
No, 34 Lightning Lane does not have a pool.
Does 34 Lightning Lane have accessible units?
No, 34 Lightning Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Lightning Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Lightning Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Lightning Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Lightning Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
