All apartments in Portage County
Find more places like 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portage County, OH
/
1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8

1300 Brimfield Drive · (330) 574-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1300 Brimfield Drive, Portage County, OH 44240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
media room
CALL FOR OPEN HOUSE TIMES

Won't last long, call Cassey at 330-515-RENT(7368)

Fantastic clean apartment that includes water, sewer, trash, ample parking, A/C, playgrounds, patios/balconies, community feel with lots of green, secure laundry facilities in each building, close access to bus-line, and includes refrigerators and stoves.

Brimfield Square is a prime location on the south side of Kent right off route 43, just minutes from KSU and Route 8. You will enjoy easy access to downtown Kent and Stow as well as many options for public transportation. Close by you will find commercial centers filled with retail shops, services, eateries, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Fantastic playground just installed--safe playing area for kids and families!
Maximum of two (2) dogs at 35-lb weight limit and additional charges for pets.

Copy and paste this YouTube link to see a video of the property: http://youtu.be/L65YR-ZY0ak

Welcome to Brimfield Square! Spacious two bedroom apartments with coin operated laundry onsite and a fun play area for the entire family! This complex offers clean 2 bedroom units with appliances and central air!!
Great location in Kent, convenient to the university, downtown Kent, and I76.
Plenty of off street parking.
Tenants pay electric only!
PMHA vouchers are accepted.
Brimfield Square is a prime location on the south side of Kent right off route 43, less than a mile from 76 and just minutes from KSU and Route 8. You will enjoy easy access to downtown Kent and Stow as well as many options for public transportation. Close by you will find commercial centers filled with retail shops, services, eateries, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have any available units?
1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have?
Some of 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 offers parking.
Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have a pool?
No, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd
Kent, OH 44240
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E
Aurora, OH 44202
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave
Streetsboro, OH 44241
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln
Kent, OH 44240
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303
Streetsboro, OH 44241
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive
Kent, OH 44240
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd
Streetsboro, OH 44241

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHMedina, OHAurora, OHHudson, OHStreetsboro, OHSolon, OHGreen, OHMacedonia, OH
North Canton, OHWarren, OHBedford, OHWarrensville Heights, OHNorthfield, OHLouisville, OHBeachwood, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHGarfield Heights, OHMayfield, OHUniversity Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityJohn Carroll University
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity