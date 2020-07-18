1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8

Amenities

CALL FOR OPEN HOUSE TIMES



Won't last long, call Cassey at 330-515-RENT(7368)



Fantastic clean apartment that includes water, sewer, trash, ample parking, A/C, playgrounds, patios/balconies, community feel with lots of green, secure laundry facilities in each building, close access to bus-line, and includes refrigerators and stoves.



Fantastic playground just installed--safe playing area for kids and families!

Maximum of two (2) dogs at 35-lb weight limit and additional charges for pets.



Copy and paste this YouTube link to see a video of the property: http://youtu.be/L65YR-ZY0ak



Welcome to Brimfield Square! Spacious two bedroom apartments with coin operated laundry onsite and a fun play area for the entire family! This complex offers clean 2 bedroom units with appliances and central air!!

Great location in Kent, convenient to the university, downtown Kent, and I76.

Plenty of off street parking.

Tenants pay electric only!

PMHA vouchers are accepted.

Brimfield Square is a prime location on the south side of Kent right off route 43, less than a mile from 76 and just minutes from KSU and Route 8. You will enjoy easy access to downtown Kent and Stow as well as many options for public transportation. Close by you will find commercial centers filled with retail shops, services, eateries, movie theaters and shopping malls.