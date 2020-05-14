All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

41 1/2 E Main St

41 1/2 E Main St · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

41 1/2 E Main St, Plymouth, OH 44865

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $365 · Avail. now

$365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2 bedroom, 2nd floor duplex. The rent is $365.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Lawn care is provided. No pets. Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water. Stove and refrig are furnished. Has a gas furnace. No laundry hook - ups. Does not accept Metro. If you are interested, you will need to contact our office to schedule an appointment to view before applying with us. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.

COVID-19 Update

Our office is currently closed to the public for showings & viewings. We are, however, still staffed in the office & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions at 419-281-3446 or view our available properties on our website at bauerrealty.com - online applications can be submitted through our website. Thank you for your patience & understanding!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 1/2 E Main St have any available units?
41 1/2 E Main St has a unit available for $365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 1/2 E Main St have?
Some of 41 1/2 E Main St's amenities include parking, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 1/2 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
41 1/2 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 1/2 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 41 1/2 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 41 1/2 E Main St offer parking?
Yes, 41 1/2 E Main St does offer parking.
Does 41 1/2 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 1/2 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 1/2 E Main St have a pool?
No, 41 1/2 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 41 1/2 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 41 1/2 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 1/2 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 1/2 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 1/2 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 1/2 E Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
