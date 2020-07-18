Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
962 Gray Dr.
962 Gray Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
962 Gray Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
(RLNE5902525)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 962 Gray Dr. have any available units?
962 Gray Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pickerington, OH
.
Is 962 Gray Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
962 Gray Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Gray Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 962 Gray Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pickerington
.
Does 962 Gray Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 962 Gray Dr. offers parking.
Does 962 Gray Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Gray Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Gray Dr. have a pool?
No, 962 Gray Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 962 Gray Dr. have accessible units?
No, 962 Gray Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Gray Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Gray Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Gray Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Gray Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
