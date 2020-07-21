All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like 841 Avalon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
841 Avalon Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:08 AM

841 Avalon Drive

841 Avalon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

841 Avalon Dr, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Pickerington, OH. With 2,500 sq ft of living space, you'll find amenities that include hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace, garage, and much more. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Avalon Drive have any available units?
841 Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 841 Avalon Drive have?
Some of 841 Avalon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Avalon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 841 Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 841 Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Avalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Avalon Drive have a pool?
No, 841 Avalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 841 Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Avalon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Avalon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Avalon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPickerington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with ParkingPickerington Dog Friendly Apartments
Pickerington Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus