All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like 356 Autumn Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
356 Autumn Ridge Circle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

356 Autumn Ridge Circle

356 Autumn Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

356 Autumn Ridge Cir, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW BUILD!!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Pickerington!! - This multi-level loft offers 1550 sq. ft and a large kitchen with black appliances, beautiful white tile backsplash, lillian white cabinets, spacious counter-tops and an awesome island. Overlooking the dining/living areas with a Private Deck off the back. Dual Owners Suites with full baths and same level Laundry for convenience! The street level has a family room and one car garage. Upgraded carpeting and wall color. Luxury vinyl tile in kitchen, foyer, and half bath. What an Amazing Value! Conveniently located between Pickerington and Canal Winchester, Sycamore Park is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options. Definitely put this home on your must see list.
Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.

Pickerington Schools
Sycamore Creek Swimming Pool
Victory Park
Meijer's
Busey Park

**Sorry no pets

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have any available units?
356 Autumn Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have?
Some of 356 Autumn Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Autumn Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
356 Autumn Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Autumn Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Autumn Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 356 Autumn Ridge Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct
Pickerington, OH 43147
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms
Pickerington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPickerington Apartments with Balcony
Pickerington Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus