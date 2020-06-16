All apartments in Pickerington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

240 Autumn Ridge Circle

240 Autumn Ridge Cir · (888) 467-9166 ext. 1
Location

240 Autumn Ridge Cir, Pickerington, OH 43147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 240 Autumn Ridge Circle · Avail. Sep 15

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
240 Autumn Ridge Circle Available 09/15/20 Built in 2018 Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Condo in the Sycamore Creek neighborhood - Built in 2018, this newer multi-level loft offers 1498 sq. ft and a large kitchen with black appliances, beautiful white tile backsplash, lillian white cabinets, laminate counter-tops and an awesome island. Overlooking the dining/living areas with a Private Deck off the back. Dual Owners Suites with full baths and same level Laundry for convenience! The street level has a family room and one car garage. Upgraded carpeting and wall color. Luxury vinyl tile in kitchen, foyer, and half bath. What an Amazing Value! Conveniently located between Pickerington and Canal Winchester, Sycamore Park and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and many other options. Definitely put this home on your must see list.

Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Pickerington Schools
Sycamore Creek Swimming Pool
Victory Park
Meijer's
Busey Park

**Sorry NOT pet friendly**

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Contact us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

