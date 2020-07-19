228 Lillian Dr

Amenities

Impeccable home located in Pickerington. Featuring 4 car garage. 1st floor master with cathedral ceilings and whirlpool tub. Kitchen has Granite countertops. 42 in cabinets. Double ovens. Gas stove. Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Finished basement is over 1200 sq ft.

No Pets Allowed



