Pickerington, OH
228 Lillian Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

228 Lillian Dr

228 Lillian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

228 Lillian Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Pickerington Treasure - Property Id: 93810

Impeccable home located in Pickerington. Featuring 4 car garage. 1st floor master with cathedral ceilings and whirlpool tub. Kitchen has Granite countertops. 42 in cabinets. Double ovens. Gas stove. Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Finished basement is over 1200 sq ft.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93810
Property Id 93810

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4617194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Lillian Dr have any available units?
228 Lillian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 228 Lillian Dr have?
Some of 228 Lillian Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Lillian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
228 Lillian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Lillian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 228 Lillian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 228 Lillian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 228 Lillian Dr offers parking.
Does 228 Lillian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Lillian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Lillian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 228 Lillian Dr has a pool.
Does 228 Lillian Dr have accessible units?
No, 228 Lillian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Lillian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Lillian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Lillian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Lillian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
