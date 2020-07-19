228 Lillian Dr

Impeccable home located in Pickerington. Featuring 4 car garage. 1st floor master with cathedral ceilings and whirlpool tub. Kitchen has Granite countertops. 42 in cabinets. Double ovens. Gas stove. Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Finished basement is over 1200 sq ft. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93810 Property Id 93810
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4617194)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
