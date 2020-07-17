Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
199 Balsam Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
199 Balsam Dr
199 Balsam Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
199 Balsam Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914302)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 199 Balsam Dr have any available units?
199 Balsam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pickerington, OH
.
Is 199 Balsam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
199 Balsam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Balsam Dr pet-friendly?
No, 199 Balsam Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pickerington
.
Does 199 Balsam Dr offer parking?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not offer parking.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have a pool?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have a pool.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have accessible units?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
