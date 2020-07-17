All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like 199 Balsam Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
199 Balsam Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

199 Balsam Dr

199 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

199 Balsam Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Balsam Dr have any available units?
199 Balsam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
Is 199 Balsam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
199 Balsam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Balsam Dr pet-friendly?
No, 199 Balsam Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 199 Balsam Dr offer parking?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not offer parking.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have a pool?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have a pool.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have accessible units?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Balsam Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Balsam Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms
Pickerington Apartments with ParkingPickerington Dog Friendly Apartments
Pickerington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus