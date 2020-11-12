All apartments in Parma
Last updated August 13 at 9:05 AM
Have a question for Ridgewood House?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Ridgewood House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Ridgewood House

Open Now until 9:00 PM
6630 State Rd · (971) 264-7005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed / 1 bath-1

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

1 bed / 1 bath-2

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed / 1 bath-1

$880

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 bed / 1 bath-2

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgewood House.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Hardwood floors
Pet friendly
Parking
Gym
Pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home. Exceptional floorplans offer you a choice that will suit your needs from a studio, one bedroom, or two bedroom suites. With superb amenities, you can enjoy a nightly swim in the indoor heated swimming pool or a quick work out in the attached fitness center. A party room is just waiting for you to invite the festivities. The possibilities are endless when you call Ridgewood House home! The finest location in Parma, with shopping, dining and the interstate only minutes away.

Property Details

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgewood House have any available units?
Ridgewood House offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $795 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $880. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Ridgewood House have?
Some of Ridgewood House's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgewood House currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgewood House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgewood House pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgewood House is pet friendly.
Does Ridgewood House offer parking?
Yes, Ridgewood House offers parking.
Does Ridgewood House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgewood House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgewood House have a pool?
Yes, Ridgewood House has a pool.
Does Ridgewood House have accessible units?
No, Ridgewood House does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgewood House have units with dishwashers?
No, Ridgewood House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ridgewood House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridgewood House has units with air conditioning.
