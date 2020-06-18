All apartments in Painesville
234 East Prospect - 234.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

234 East Prospect - 234

234 East Prospect Street · (216) 505-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH 44077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit.

https://step2llc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 234 East Prospect - 234 have any available units?
234 East Prospect - 234 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 East Prospect - 234 have?
Some of 234 East Prospect - 234's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 East Prospect - 234 currently offering any rent specials?
234 East Prospect - 234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 East Prospect - 234 pet-friendly?
No, 234 East Prospect - 234 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Painesville.
Does 234 East Prospect - 234 offer parking?
Yes, 234 East Prospect - 234 does offer parking.
Does 234 East Prospect - 234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 East Prospect - 234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 East Prospect - 234 have a pool?
No, 234 East Prospect - 234 does not have a pool.
Does 234 East Prospect - 234 have accessible units?
No, 234 East Prospect - 234 does not have accessible units.
Does 234 East Prospect - 234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 East Prospect - 234 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 East Prospect - 234 have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 East Prospect - 234 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

