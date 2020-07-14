Indian Trace I

Amenities

Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Each spacious home includes a private balcony or patio with lots of windows to enjoy views of the tranquil country surroundings. On top of that, all apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with a dishwasher, lots of closet space, and an additional master vanity for even more added comfort. It's also a pet-friendly community, so your furry family member can come along with you.



These low-rise apartments are perfectly located within Oxford so that residents are just five minutes away from Miami University by car. Those that don't drive will find a bus stop just a stone's throw away that goes directly to the university and all of its nearby nightlife. From there, additional buses that go to the Tollgate Shopping Mall, which is less than 10 minutes away, are available. In addition to being excellent for university students, Indian Trace is also an exceptional community for families, especially considering that it's located in Oxford's Talawanda School District, which was listed as one of the top 100 public school systems in the entire country! Come have a look at Indian Trace today to see why it should be your next place to live.



Indian Trace welcomes all qualified applicants; however, our Affordable Housing section requires your Qualifying Income Not to Exceed the limits listed below (*Now accepting BMHA and Vouchers; Certain Restrictions Apply.*):



1 person – $36,300

2 person(s) – $41,460

3 person(s) – $46,620

4 person(s) – $51,780

5 person(s) – $55,980

6 person(s) – $60,120