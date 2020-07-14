All apartments in Oxford
Indian Trace I
Indian Trace I

5131 Red Cloud Ct · (513) 296-6493
Rent Special
2 Bedrooms Starting at ONLY $725 & 3 Bedrooms Starting at ONLY $825 when you move in by July 31, 2020! *Restrictions Apply. Must move in by 7/31/20. Valid on Selected Units/New Applications Only. Contact Leasing Office for Details. Offer Expires 7/31/20.
Location

5131 Red Cloud Ct, Oxford, OH 45056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

THE AUGUSTINE-1

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

THE AUGUSTINE-2

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

THE CAMDEN-1

$923

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

THE CAMDEN-1

$923

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

THE CAMDEN-2

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Trace I.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Each spacious home includes a private balcony or patio with lots of windows to enjoy views of the tranquil country surroundings. On top of that, all apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with a dishwasher, lots of closet space, and an additional master vanity for even more added comfort. It's also a pet-friendly community, so your furry family member can come along with you.

These low-rise apartments are perfectly located within Oxford so that residents are just five minutes away from Miami University by car. Those that don't drive will find a bus stop just a stone's throw away that goes directly to the university and all of its nearby nightlife. From there, additional buses that go to the Tollgate Shopping Mall, which is less than 10 minutes away, are available. In addition to being excellent for university students, Indian Trace is also an exceptional community for families, especially considering that it's located in Oxford's Talawanda School District, which was listed as one of the top 100 public school systems in the entire country! Come have a look at Indian Trace today to see why it should be your next place to live.

Indian Trace welcomes all qualified applicants; however, our Affordable Housing section requires your Qualifying Income Not to Exceed the limits listed below (*Now accepting BMHA and Vouchers; Certain Restrictions Apply.*):

1 person – $36,300
2 person(s) – $41,460
3 person(s) – $46,620
4 person(s) – $51,780
5 person(s) – $55,980
6 person(s) – $60,120

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Up to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 for cats and dogs only, all others free
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: First come, first serve.

