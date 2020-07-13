Apartment List
/
OH
/
oxford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Oxford, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Indian Trace II
5131 Red Cloud Court, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Indian Trace I
5131 Red Cloud Ct, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$923
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Wintergreen
5412 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
8 Unit Apartment Building Wintergreen Apartments are a 36 Unit Apartment complex approximately 1 mile from downtown Oxford.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
50 York Ave
50 York Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
50 York Ave Available 08/14/20 50 York - 50 York - 3 bedroom 2 car attached garage. Updated kitchen and bath, beautiful hardwood floors and laundry hookup in the basement, Central Air. Please email alliedmanager@outlook.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/17/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
232 Timber Hill Drive
232 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
232 Timber Hill Drive Available 08/02/20 232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
807 Glenway Drive
807 Glenway Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
807 Glenway Drive Available 08/02/20 807 Glenway 4BR/2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1200 Pond Ridge Circle
1200 Pond Ridge Circle, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2408 sqft
Ross Estates Home ! 3 car garage, specious. All Brand new appliances. Morning room. High ceiling in MB, big closet.Priced to sell.Won't last longer.Available for sale or rent to buy.Agent owned
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oxford, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oxford Apartments with ParkingOxford Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OH
Lawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami University-OxfordGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College