Oxford, OH
926 Cedar Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

926 Cedar Drive

926 Cedar Drive · (513) 317-7844
Location

926 Cedar Drive, Oxford, OH 45056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2576 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Permit and pricing based on 4 students. Semester lease is $3,600 per person per semester, unfurnished. Options available for part or fully furnished.

Monthly family lease possible. Call / e-mail for details.

Near Miami Campus - close to Art museum and Rec center! Walkable to campus. Over 2500 sq ft.

Great yard, screen porch, garden space.Lots of extras-walk in pantry, space for two offices/study rooms-2nd floor laundry.

Sunny breakfast room.

Lots of space, great location. Cul-de-sac.

2 car garage available.

Can be rented fully furnished.
Near Miami Campus - walkable to campus - close to Art museum and Rec center!
Great yard, screen porch, garden space. Cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

