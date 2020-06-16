926 Cedar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Permit and pricing based on 4 students. Semester lease is $3,600 per person per semester, unfurnished. Options available for part or fully furnished.



Monthly family lease possible. Call / e-mail for details.



Near Miami Campus - close to Art museum and Rec center! Walkable to campus. Over 2500 sq ft.



Great yard, screen porch, garden space.Lots of extras-walk in pantry, space for two offices/study rooms-2nd floor laundry.



Sunny breakfast room.



Lots of space, great location. Cul-de-sac.



2 car garage available.



Can be rented fully furnished.

Cul-de-sac.