Ontario, OH
Concord Square Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Concord Square Apartments

500 Lexington Springmill Rd N · (419) 518-2228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

500 Lexington Springmill Rd N, Ontario, OH 44906

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 042-X · Avail. now

$509

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 063 · Avail. Jul 21

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Square Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Concord Square Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Mansfield, Concord Square Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Concord Square Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Mansfield.

Mansfield boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Concord Square Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Mansfield has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Concord S

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $150.00 or $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water & Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 90 lbs; Breed restrictions include: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chows and Akita
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman, Chows, Akitas
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Attic

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concord Square Apartments have any available units?
Concord Square Apartments has 2 units available starting at $509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Concord Square Apartments have?
Some of Concord Square Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Concord Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Concord Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Concord Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Concord Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Concord Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Concord Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Concord Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concord Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Concord Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Concord Square Apartments has units with air conditioning.
