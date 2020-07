Amenities

Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment suites include all the comforts of home with features such as central air, an in-suite washer and dryer, and fully-appliance kitchen. With an outdoor pool, playground and our newly renovated clubhouse, you'll be living the good life at Evergreen Farms Apartments.