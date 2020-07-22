Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

10 Apartments for rent in Olmsted Falls, OH with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Olmsted Falls
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22
$
49 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$748
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 10 miles of Olmsted Falls
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22
$
27 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$742
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22
$
12 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22
$
12 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$921
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Olmsted Falls, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Olmsted Falls apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Olmsted Falls apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

