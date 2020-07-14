Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments e-payments

Surrounded by manicured landscaping, Kingsgate Village offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes to suit your individual lifestyle. Our residents enjoy modern, updated kitchens, laundry facilities in each building, sparking pool with sundeck, a community picnic area with grill, 24/7 emergency maintenance, and so much more! Located in desirable West Chester, Kingsgate Village is within minutes of countless shopping and dining options. We can’t wait to welcome you home.