Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Kingsgate Village

Open Now until 5pm
7921 Cox Road Apt 3 · (513) 657-3862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH 45014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 789704 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 789708 · Avail. Aug 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 788507 · Avail. Sep 1

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingsgate Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
Surrounded by manicured landscaping, Kingsgate Village offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes to suit your individual lifestyle. Our residents enjoy modern, updated kitchens, laundry facilities in each building, sparking pool with sundeck, a community picnic area with grill, 24/7 emergency maintenance, and so much more! Located in desirable West Chester, Kingsgate Village is within minutes of countless shopping and dining options. We can’t wait to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required. 1-bedroom apartments: $25 for water and sewage, 2 bedroom apartments: $35 water and sewage
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 pound weight limit, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingsgate Village have any available units?
Kingsgate Village has 3 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kingsgate Village have?
Some of Kingsgate Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingsgate Village currently offering any rent specials?
Kingsgate Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingsgate Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingsgate Village is pet friendly.
Does Kingsgate Village offer parking?
Yes, Kingsgate Village offers parking.
Does Kingsgate Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingsgate Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingsgate Village have a pool?
Yes, Kingsgate Village has a pool.
Does Kingsgate Village have accessible units?
Yes, Kingsgate Village has accessible units.
Does Kingsgate Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingsgate Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Kingsgate Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kingsgate Village has units with air conditioning.
