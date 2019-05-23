All apartments in Obetz
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:54 PM

5286 Prater Drive

5286 Prater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5286 Prater Drive, Obetz, OH 43125

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5286 Prater Drive have any available units?
5286 Prater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Obetz, OH.
Is 5286 Prater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5286 Prater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5286 Prater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5286 Prater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5286 Prater Drive offer parking?
No, 5286 Prater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5286 Prater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5286 Prater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5286 Prater Drive have a pool?
No, 5286 Prater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5286 Prater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5286 Prater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5286 Prater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5286 Prater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5286 Prater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5286 Prater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
