All apartments in Obetz
Find more places like 5280 Gobel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Obetz, OH
/
5280 Gobel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5280 Gobel Drive

5280 Gobel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5280 Gobel Drive, Obetz, OH 43125

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5280 Gobel Drive have any available units?
5280 Gobel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Obetz, OH.
Is 5280 Gobel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5280 Gobel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5280 Gobel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Obetz.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5280 Gobel Drive offers parking.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have a pool?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Groveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus