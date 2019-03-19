Rent Calculator
All apartments in Obetz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5280 Gobel Drive
5280 Gobel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5280 Gobel Drive, Obetz, OH 43125
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have any available units?
5280 Gobel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Obetz, OH
.
Is 5280 Gobel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5280 Gobel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5280 Gobel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Obetz
.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5280 Gobel Drive offers parking.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have a pool?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5280 Gobel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5280 Gobel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
