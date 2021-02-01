All apartments in Oakwood
Last updated February 1 2021 at 11:04 PM
Solon Club Apartments

26463 Solon Rd · (440) 510-3021
Location

26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH 44146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B412 · Avail. Mar 16

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Mar 25

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit B707 · Avail. Apr 9

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B408 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solon Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
putting green
bike storage
media room
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
game room
online portal
pool table
Solon Club Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom apartments nestled in the beautiful residential community of Oakwood Village, OH. We offer a park-like setting, manicured landscaping, and a professional management team to take care of your every need. You can enjoy the peacefulness of Bedford Reservation, while being only minutes from work, as we are conveniently located near many employers. Enjoy the scenic views from your private patio or balcony. There are laundry facilities in every building, a 24-hour fitness center, and controlled access buildings...and bring your pets!

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per lease holding applicant
Deposit: $150 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration fee - up to $400 on approved applications
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $5 per Month, Water/Sewer: $20-1BD, $25-2BD
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solon Club Apartments have any available units?
Solon Club Apartments has 5 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solon Club Apartments have?
Some of Solon Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solon Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Solon Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solon Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Solon Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Solon Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Solon Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Solon Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solon Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solon Club Apartments have a pool?
No, Solon Club Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Solon Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Solon Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Solon Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solon Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Solon Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solon Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
