Solon Club Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per lease holding applicant
Deposit: $150 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration fee - up to $400 on approved applications
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $5 per Month, Water/Sewer: $20-1BD, $25-2BD
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler