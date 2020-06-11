All apartments in Norwood
Find more places like 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwood, OH
/
1933 Hudson Avenue - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

1933 Hudson Avenue - 1

1933 Hudson Avenue · (513) 321-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1933 Hudson Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$4,199

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Student Housing! Renovated 7 Bed 2 Bath Available Near Xavier!

Value living in a home that is totally renovated and close to academics and entertainment!
 
- New cabinets
- Granite countertops
- New splash
- New flooring
- In-unit laundry
- New lighting
- New appliances
- Short drive to downtown Cincinnati
- Parking
- Huge yard!
- Easy access to Xavier's campus
- Central heat and air

- Location
Value living close to campus and also close to downtown Cincinnati!

- Price
The monthly rent is $650 per person. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Availability
This apartment will be available for March 2020. We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security deposit to secure a unit for your move-in date (in that specific order).

Call or text to schedule your showing today!
513-321-7000

Follow us on Instagram and check out our website for additional information about apartments for rent and things happening in Cincinnati!

Instagram: @spspartners
Website: www.spspartners.com
Student Housing! Renovated 7 Bed 2 Bath Available Near Xavier!

Value living in a home that is totally renovated and close to academics and entertainment!
 
- New cabinets
- Granite countertops
- New splash
- New flooring
- In-unit laundry
- New lighting
- New appliances
- Short drive to downtown Cincinnati
- Parking
- Huge yard!
- Easy access to Xavier's campus
- Central heat and air

- Location
Value living close to campus and also close to downtown Cincinnati!

- Price
The monthly rent is $600 per person. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Availability
This apartment will be available for March 2020. We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security deposit to secure a unit for your move-in date (in that specific order).

Call or text to schedule your showing today!
513-321-7000

Follow us on Instagram and check out our website for additional information about apartments for rent and things happening in Cincinnati!

Instagram: @spspartners
Website: www.spspartners.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $4,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1933 Hudson Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Norwood 1 BedroomsNorwood 2 Bedrooms
Norwood Apartments with BalconyNorwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OH
Florence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OH
Newport, KYMilford, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity