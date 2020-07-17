1829 COURTLAND AVENUE

Amenities
Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Norwood! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom Apartments with Off Street Parking. Heat & Water Paid
Brand new remodel with new appliances! Multiple units available. Convenient location to Oakley, Rookwood Hyde Park! Easy access to I-71, I-75. Walking distance to Paycor HQ, Mercy Health HQ and Christ Hospital Physicians. Minutes away to Xavier University & University of Cincinnati. 2 blocks from Montgomery Rd & Ross Ave Metro bus line. Plenty of street parking. Laundry onsite
Call or Text Direct for a showing 937-694-7066
No Pets Allowed
