Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1829 COURTLAND AVENUE

1829 Courtland Avenue · (937) 694-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1829 Courtland Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE APT #12 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Norwood! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom Apartments with Off Street Parking. Heat & Water Paid

Brand new remodel with new appliances! Multiple units available. Convenient location to Oakley, Rookwood Hyde Park! Easy access to I-71, I-75. Walking distance to Paycor HQ, Mercy Health HQ and Christ Hospital Physicians. Minutes away to Xavier University & University of Cincinnati. 2 blocks from Montgomery Rd & Ross Ave Metro bus line. Plenty of street parking. Laundry onsite

Call or Text Direct for a showing 937-694-7066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have any available units?
1829 COURTLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1829 COURTLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 COURTLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
