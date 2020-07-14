All apartments in North Royalton
Walnut Hills Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Walnut Hills Apartments

12601 Walnut Hill Dr · (440) 538-1223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH 44133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 19

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 19

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 19

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Oct 21

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 21

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access. All suites were also recently renovated to include new kitchens. Community features include a pool with sun deck, laundry facilities in building, and available garages for rent. Located close to I-71, I-77, and the Ohio Turnpike, this site is within minutes of dining, shopping, businesses, health care, the Mill Stream Run Reservation and schools. With heat and water included in your rent, Walnut Hill truly exceeds expectations without putting a dent in your wallet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months. Less than 12-$75/month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $75 per adult
Deposit: $299-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve surface lot. Garages $30/month. Other, assigned. Free surface parking. Assigned garages are available for an additional fee. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Hills Apartments have any available units?
Walnut Hills Apartments has 6 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Walnut Hills Apartments have?
Some of Walnut Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Walnut Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Walnut Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Walnut Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Walnut Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walnut Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
